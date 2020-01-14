Maggie Lou Greer Williams, age 93, of Bogata, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, as she was surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born to Ben and Lottie Patton Greer in Cuthand on Feb. 11, 1926.
Mrs. Williams was married on March 11, 1944 to the love of her life, Carl W. Williams. They were married for 71 wonderful years.
Maggie loved spending time with her family and you could always find her gardening, cooking or baking.
All of her grandchildren agree that she belongs in the “Grandmother Hall of Fame.” A strong Christian, Maggie was a long time active member and Deacon’s wife, at First Baptist Church of Bogata.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Williams; daughter, Sheilla Guess; two brothers, William C. Greer and Jesse Greer; four sisters, Wanda Nowell, Viola Greer, Madlen Phifer and Vida Bell Thomas.
She is survived by two children, Jone Clemmons and husband, Jerry, of Talco and Mike Williams and wife, Dianne, of Bogata; six grandchildren, Craig Clemmons and wife, Sheila, of Talco, Kyle Clemmons and wife, Robin of Talco, Brad Williams and wife, Rachel of Dallas, Brandon Williams and wife, DaShauna, of Bogata, Kevin Guess and wife, Callie, of Clarksville, Kenda Guess and husband, Dean, of Annona; brother, Wesley Greer and wife, Joyce, of Leakey; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Maggie is also survived by a special friend and neighbor, Gary Guess and wife, Ayesha, of Bogata.
Mrs. William’s favorite verse was Psalm 23 (Song of David) and Proverbs 31:25 “She is a woman of Strength and Dignity”.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at First Baptist of Bogata with the Rev. George Sears officiating. Burial will follow in Bogata Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the church.
Pallbearers are, Brandon Williams, Brad Williams, Craig Clemmons and Kyle Clemmons.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
