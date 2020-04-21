In addition to extending Fannin County’s disaster declaration to April 28, County Judge Randy Moore announced a 13th Covid-19 case during the Commissioners’ Court meeting Tuesday.
“I do report today that we now have 13 cases of Covid-19 in Fannin County. This is up one from last Friday that (County Health Authority) Dr. (James) Froelich made his report. He will be making another report probably again this Friday to kind of update the county kind of where we are. I see that it may be slowing down, but he also told me that there could be some other cases popping up and that’s just the way it is right now. And we need to do all those mitigation practices we’ve been talking about nearly every week,” Moore told commissioners.
No further details about the case was provided during the meeting.
Last week, Froelich said seven of the county's then 12 cases were Bonham residents, including three men ages 23, 64 and 72, and four women ages 30, 33, 65 and 76. Outside Dodd City limits, there was a 57-year-old woman with a confirmed case, and in Telephone there was a 62-year-old woman with Covid-19. Just outside Trenton, cases were confirmed for two men, ages 31 and 47.
While the judge publicly called out Walmart last week for its employees not wearing masks, this week both Brookshire’s and Walmart employees have adopted mask-wearing policies.
“Some of our businesses didn’t have to do this, but like Brookshire’s, all their employees were wearing masks. That encourages other people to come into the store to wear a mask. And just the end of the week, I noticed that Walmart is doing the same thing. Your Walmart employees are wearing masks. And as a result, the people are wearing masks,” Moore said.
He added it was fundamental for employees to wear masks to encourage others to do the same.
“My wife had to go to Sherman yesterday to pick up a bunch of canned foods for some kind of food drive that’s going on, and she was at the Walmart in Sherman, and she said the Walmart there, they weren’t wearing masks, and neither were the people. Just telling you, every time that you go out in public if you’re wearing your mask, you’re suggesting to people around you that this is OK. It’s just temporary, it’s OK though. And I would suggest that we do the same thing — be those positive examples for our community,” Moore said.
In other business, commissioners proclaimed this week as National Volunteer Week in Fannin County for 4-H volunteers.
Bethany Arie, the County Extension Agent for the 4-H program, addressed the court.
“We wanted to try to recognize our 4-H volunteers. Our volunteers work really hard all the time, and this is a weird time of year for them. This is usually the time that they’ve got a lot of contests and a lot of good stuff going on, so it’s been hard on our kids, but the kids and the volunteers are all working really hard and coming up with some innovative ways to do things. So we’re really proud of them, and happy to get to recognize them today,” Arie said.
