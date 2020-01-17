Good morning, Red River Valley!
We are almost through the current wet trend, although we'll have to go through today to get to clear, sunny skies. Rain chances were to taper off overnight, but they'll ramp up again today to about a 50% under cloudy skies with a high near 52. Expect the winds to continue from the southeast 10 to 15 mph, bringing warmer, wetter air into the mix with a cool front sweeping through the region.
The good news is no heavy rainfall is expected with today's rounds of rain, nor is severe weather in the forecast. Still, the National Weather Service warns that some soils are saturated with rain and any additional rain could exacerbate minor flooding.
Rain chances increase to 90% into the overnight hours as the low falls just a few degrees to around 48. Winds will shift to come from the west northwest after midnight, allowing the cooler air to dominate in the hours before dawn Saturday. As a result, Saturday's high won't be much better than today's at about 56 as winds gust from the north as high as 20 mph.
Expect a chilly night Saturday as the low falls to 32 and winds from the north 5 to 10 mph shave a few degrees off with wind chill.
Here's another bit of good news - today's rains look to be the last until Wednesday.
Don't let the gray skies get you down. It's Friday. Enjoy it!
