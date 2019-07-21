From July 12 through Thursday, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office handled 69 calls for service, 449 telephone calls, and 62 911 calls. Deputies made four arrests and filed four incident reports.
Arrests
1 – Criminal mischief
2 – Mfg./del. controlled substance >4G <200G
1 – Possession of marijuana <2oz.
1 – Violation of bond conditions
2 – Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
Incident Reports
1 – Criminal mischief
1 - Mfg./del. controlled substance >4G <200G
1 – Possession of marijuana <2oz.
1 – Theft of property >$40,000
Citations
2 - Driving while license invalid
2 - Expired registration
3 - Failure to provide financial responsibility
1 - Failure to stop at stop sign
1 - Minor in consumption
6 - No driver’s license
1 - Possession of drug paraphernalia
35 - Speeding
Inmate Work Crew
Precinct No. 4 – Picking up brush from county roads; road repair; vehicle maintenance.
