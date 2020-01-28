JAN. 27 to JAN. 28
Lamar County
Sheriff’s Office
Dana Marie Reed, 37: Motion to revoke/credit/debit card abuse.
Department of Public Safety
Deondra Demond Wallace, 34: Driving while licenses invalid with previous convictions/suspensions, no liability insurance.
Paris Police Department
Jonathan Edward Smallwood, 35: Failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false insformation, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, judgment nisi/possession of a cpntrolled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, repeat offender, bond surreder/motion to revoke-failure to ifendifyt giving fales.fictitious information.
Tierney Young, 20: Possession of marijuna, less than 2 ounces.
Andrianna Nicole Buckley, 23: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1.
Staff Report
