Lamar County commissioners last week considered a $200,000 proposal by Paris Fire Chief Mike Vogel to have four Paris Fire Department firefighters ready to assist Lamar County’s volunteer fire departments in fighting structure fires. County Judge Brandon Bell said “I think it’s too expensive.” Commissioner Ronnie Bass, a Hopewell volunteer firefighter who in November said there have been occasions where he has been the sole firefighter to respond to a structure fire, supported the proposal. Is $200,000 too much for Paris Fire Department services outside of city limits?

