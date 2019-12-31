Tresa Kay Dagenhart, age 48, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Wilson Jones Hospital in Sherman.
Tresa was a licensed Respiratory Therapist and was employed through ETMC Clarksville.
She was born on Nov. 21, 1971, in Clarksville, to Calvin Dean and Glenda Limbock Cabler.
Her grandfather, Jim Limbock preceded her in death.
Graveside services are set for 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Turner Cemetery in Fulbright. Burial will follow under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include her husband, John David Dagenhart, of Clarksville; grandmother, Cliva Limbock, of Clarksville; daughters, Heather Daniel and husband, Eric, of Prosper and Meagan Espinoza and husband, Jose, of Clarksville; six grandchildren, Jace, Aden, Evan, Fallon, Brycen and Eero; and one brother, Anthony Dean Cabler, of Clarksville.
Memories and condolences may be added at .clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.