Wayne Reed, age 84, of Clarksville, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at his residence.
Wayne was born on March 18, 1936, in Clarksville to Vernon and Beatrice Crow Reed.
He was the owner of Reed's Auto Repair and Restoration.
Wayne married Sally Hulen on July 6, 1956 and they enjoyed traveling and sightseeing with family and friends. He especially enjoyed and collected Street Rod's. Wayne was a member of the N.E. Texas Travelers Street Rod Club, the Lone Star Street Rod Association and a founding member of the Red River County Motorcycle Club. He also was a member and longtime Treasurer of the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.
His parents; sister, Mildred Joyner; and a sister-in-law, Fran Reed, preceded him in death.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mike Black and Chaplin Rocky Burrow officiating. Burial will follow in Aikin Grove Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Gary Ford, Sidney Ingram, David Rozell, Roger Baird, Marion Wooley and Charlie Segleski. Honorary Pallbearers are the Men of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and Raymond Griffin. The family will receive friends one hour before service time at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Sally Reed, of Clarksville; two sons, Don Reed and wife, Maudine, of Mt. Pleasant and Mark Reed and wife, Laura, of Clarksville; Jimmy Reed, of Clarksville and Gearld Reed and wife, Mickey, of Clarksville; grandchildren, Leslie and Eric Ellis, Jeff Reed and Mallory Reed; brother-in-law, Leb Joyner, of Rowlett.
Memorials may be made to the Cypress Basin Hospice, Inc. P.O. Box 544, Mt. Pleasant, TX 75456 or the Aikin Grove Cemetery 1205 W. Jackson St. Clarksville, TX 75426.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.