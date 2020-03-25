The Paris Public Library building will be closed to the public until further notice. Staff will be available to answer phone calls and emails, and items may still be returned through either of the outside book drops.
Public access computers will not be available at this time. Librarians will offer “curbside service.” Call 903-785-8531 or email pmcanally@paristexas.gov to provide a list of the items to be checked out. Include your library card number when making requests.
Up to five items may be checked out at a time. Check the catalog to make sure items are available. The staff will collect, check out and package items, then send a notification when the items are ready to be picked up. Curbside pickup will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons will have up to 24 hours to pick up their library package.
