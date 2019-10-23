Longtime Cedar Hill, Texas, resident, Billy Gene Strother, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, after an extended illness.
He was born on Nov. 18, 1934, in Forest Hill, Texas, to Phoebe Wallace Strother and F. B. Strother.
On May 12, 1962, he married Eunice Nell Bassett, who survives him.
Services will be held at First United Methodist Church, Cedar Hill, on Oct. 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., with interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas. Visitation will be held on Oct. 23, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Jaynes Memorial Chapel, in Duncanville.
Strother was actively involved in his “adopted hometown of Cedar Hill.” At the time of his death, he was a commissioner on the Planning & Zoning Board of Cedar Hill, having served for 25 years in that capacity. He served on other boards over the years including but not limited to the trustees of First United Methodist Church where he was a member, Cedar Hill Shares and Bridges Safe House.
He grew up in Lamar County, graduated from Paris Junior College and East Texas State University (now Texas A&M Commerce) and continued graduate studies at the University of Dallas. He then began his career with Vought/Northrop Grumman from which he retired in 1995, with more than 38 years of service. He was actively involved in the LTV Retirement Club, operating the club’s retirement store until recently. He and Nell were members of the North Texas Vintage Thunderbird Club and enjoyed traveling, especially to their favorite destination, Santa Fe, New Mexico.
His concern for others stemmed from a lifelong appreciation for the work of the Shriners, having received care for years for a burn sustained as a toddler. Bill recently received Grand Chapter and Grand Council 60 Year Service Awards for Capitular and Cryptic Masonry in Texas.
As a young man, Strother joined the Big-Brothers organization, gaining a little brother, James Barclay.
In addition to his wife, survivors include sister-in-law, Martha Hickman; James Barclay and his wife, Jennifer; many Strother and Wallace cousins; and a host of friends.
In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be made to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn St., Dallas, TX 75219 or First United Methodist Church, of Cedar Hill, 128 Roberts St., Cedar Hill, TX 75104.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.