Billy Wayne Gaines, age 83, of Bogata, passed away on Tuesday, Oct.15, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Clarksville to Claude and Leta Brown Gaines on Oct. 5, 1936.
Billy enjoyed walking the Cuthand creek hunting for arrowheads. He knew all the backroads and rural areas of Red River County. Billy loved history, especially Indian artifacts. He loved his family and was proud of each and every one of them.
Preceding him in death are his parents; two sons, Terry Gaines and Wesley Gaines; and numerous, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., at Clarksville Funeral Home. Graveside services are set for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Bogata Cemetery, with Pastor Ed Lee officiating. Burial is under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Macy Johnitta Gaines; two sons, Michael Gaines and Kyla, of Moore, Oklahoma and Jody Holmes and wife, Becky, of Bogata; daughters, Annette Hicks and husband, Kenneth, of Tecumseh, Oklahoma, Billie Ann Gaines, of Oklahoma City, Linda Sue Posey and husband, Tommy, of Paris, Patsy Ann Ward, Kathy St.Clair and husband, Steve, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, Keitta Clendennen and husband, Ed, of Keller and Callie Guess, of Lone Star Community; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made to the Gaines family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.