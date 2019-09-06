Some area cities, like Reno and Deport, no longer permit mobile or manufactured homes within city limits. Those that allow them, like Bogata and Cooper, do so through a permitting process. Paris also allows them, but only in designated parks. Proponents say the homes are more affordable than traditional housing, and they’re a better fit for the salaries available here. Opponents say the homes depreciate quickly and are easily prone to weather-related damage. Should regional cities relax their restrictions on manufactured and mobile homes?

