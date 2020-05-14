Residents of Lamar County have taken the opportunity to practice social distancing and get outside during the last few weeks. There has been a spike in the number of bikes you see around town, on the Northeast Texas Trail, and on the country roads.
The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce took the opportunity to talk with two chamber members that are meeting the needs of the community when it comes to all things bike related.
Gear Down Bikes and Cycle Works Paris have both seen an increase in the amount of bicycling interest in our area. Though bicycling is already very popular in Lamar County with the Annual Tour de Paris Bicycle Rally, and the continued work and improvements at Barber Hills Mountain Bike Trail at Pat Mayse Lake, there are people for the first time purchasing bicycles and utilizing what Lamar County has to offer for cyclists.
Brad and Ashely Hilliard are the owners of Cycle Works Paris. They started their business out of their home in 2016 and opened their shop in January 2019, located at 307 Evergreen St.
“I’ve always had a passion about bicycles and spent most of my younger years on a bike, standing on a bike, jumping off a bike, or working on bikes. I just love all types of cycling,“ Brad said.
Although Cycle Works Paris has been busy ever since they opened, they have never seen the peak in business like they have recently. They are selling multiple bicycles every day, and answering calls and emails locally, and from out of state looking for their Kona bikes. People are coming into Cycle Works wanting to get out with their families and to enjoy the trails and the fresh air.
Cycle Works Paris encourages anyone looking to ride not to be fearful or hesitant about starting on a new adventure with cycling. The owners want to meet customers, create a relationship with them and understand their bicycle needs and how they can work with a customer's budget. They carry multiple options in different price ranges, so that customers can find a great quality bike that best meets their riding needs. As always, they encourage residents to buy local and support those in the Paris community. This creates a strong relationship in the community where residents will be taken care of right here by their hometown family before and after the sell.
When asked for a specific story about a customer, Brad told the story about a veteran who had not ridden a bicycle in years and was looking for a bike to suit his needs for riding in his neighborhood, country roads and the trail with his wife. They both wanted bikes to ride together but were looking at different styles of riding and styles of bicycles. Brad was able to find what they needed, and now it’s an activity they share together.
Stan and Dawnie Lyles are the owners of Gear Down Bikes. They have been in business for five years with the last three being in Paris. They have seen big changes in the last few months.
Covid-19 has caused people to really think about good health and staying healthy. Cycling is a great source for rehab and exercise as well as having fun. Cycling gives the family something to do together outside. With many other athletic events being cancelled, cycling gives children a way to expend that energy and get some physical activity after spending many hours in the house. People are expressing their need to get out of the house, as well as feeling safe.
Gear Down Bikes will help customers find the right kind of bike. People really don’t think about how different cycling is now, compared to the past. Staff ask a lot of questions of customers to narrow down the type of bike that will fit their need and style of riding. There is not a “one bike fits all.” There are road bikes, mountain bikes, fit/active bikes, comfort bikes, and kid bikes, and within each category there are many bikes with specific capabilities and components. People that “Gear Down” sees a range from sheer enjoyment to hardcore. They do whatever they can to fit the need of every individual.
When asked about special stories, the Lyles mentioned they had once fit a long-time family dog with a tripod type of apparatus that assisted him with mobility. Recently, they had a customer “pay it forward” and purchase a bike for someone that had been very kind and helpful to their family. One of the joys of being in this business, according to the Lyles, is watching people develop a new-found joy in becoming healthier and happier through the world of cycling.
Stan and Dawnie stress that a good bike makes a world of difference. They advise to get properly fit with your new bike. Bikes that are unsound or not the right fit can discourage a rider. The proper fitting at Gear Down usually takes about an hour. That fitting will include adjusting, grips, brakes, etc. If customers are not comfortable on their bike, they are less likely to ride it.
Gear Down is thankful to have the opportunity to serve the community and share their passion for cycling.
Paris is quickly becoming known as a community excited and enthusiastic about cycling. Paris has so much to offer with the NETT Trail, Tour De Paris Bicycle Rally, Spinistry Gravel Grind, Barber Hills and the Pump Track coming son. Paris is a wonderful place for a family owned local bike shop to be a big part of a great community.
