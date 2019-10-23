Downtown Food Pantry has launched its annual stuffing drive and hopes to collect enough donated boxes to make sure families enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal.
“If generous residents repeat what they’ve done in the past we should have more than enough,” operations director Chuck Burton said. “In years past, every family that came through our doors received at least two boxes.”
Boxes of easy-to-prepare stuffing are available in local grocery stores and the pantry appreciates either generic or name brands. Brookshire's will soon have a collection display available for customers to donate a box as they checkout.
Executive director Allan Hubbard said two campuses at Paris ISD are already in friendly competition to see who can collect the most boxes.
“It’s a fun way to give back if individual families, businesses or schools want to challenge each other. They can let us know via our Facebook page or e-mail if they’ve struck up a friendly rivalry and we’ll post it,” Hubbard said.
Pantry staff are available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and noon to receive boxes now through Nov. 26.
Downtown Food Pantry is located one block northwest of the Lamar County Courthouse at 124 W. Cherry St. They distribute free groceries every Tuesday 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
For information, contact Hubbard at allan@downtownfoodpantry.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.