Charlotte Jean Stallings, of Paris, died at 11:13 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Stillhouse Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Calvary United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Tim Marks officiating. Following cremation, Mrs. Stallings’ ashes will be buried in Long Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service at the church. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Charlotte was born on March 13, 1932, in Paris, Texas, to George Edward and Mary Elba Lowrey Smith. She graduated from Paris High School and attended Paris Junior College.
In her younger years, Charlotte travelled extensively. While living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, she served as president of the Newcomer’s Club, was active in Beta Sigma Phi and loved to play Bridge. After moving to Norman, Oklahoma, she sold real estate and owned a clothing store. Later, she moved back to Paris and was active in the Red Hats and Prime Time. She loved life, and all that crossed her path, knew her as “Sugars.”
She married James P. Stallings on May 21, 2011, in Dallas.
Mrs. Stallings was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, James P. Stallings; two children, Rebecca Lynn Miller and husband, Zack, and Allen Marcus Rheudasil and wife, Helena; six grandchildren, Brian Mize, Chad Mize, Quianna Hoang, Linh Nguyen, Thy Tran and Phuong McSpadden; 28 great-grandchildren; three step-children, David Glass and wife, Pam, Celia Glass and Sharon Halterman; seven stepgrandchildren, Bryan Glass and wife, Hanah, Carrie Cassell and husband, Mike, Kris Tyler and wife, Lisa, Bryant Corey Halterman and wife, Leah, Paige Ward and husband, Steven, Sabra Hensley and husband, Joey and Zach Stallings and wife, Donna; and two adopted children, Vallerie McLaughlin and husband, Mike, and their child, Kelcie, and Doug Hickson and wife, Sherrill.
She was preceded in death by one son, Barry Rheudasil; and her two brothers, Patrick de Pamphilis and Jack Smith.
If desired, donations may be made to the Calvary United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 3105 Lamar Avenue, Paris, TX 75460.
Online condolences may be made to Mrs. Stallings’ family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
