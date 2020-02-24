Good morning, Red River Valley!
The cooling will begin as the sun goes down tonight, but first we'll see increasing clouds and a steady temperature of about 57 degrees. Expect breezy conditions as a southwest wind blow 15 to 25 mph. As it turns to come from the northwest, we could see gusts of 35 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear, allowing the low to fall to around 41 degrees. Gusty winds may continue at 5 to 15 mph.
A strong cold front will pass on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, bringing below normal temps for the middle part of the week. The cold blast will be shortlived, though, as temperatures return to normal and above normal for the end of the week.
The coldest day will be Wednesday with an overnight low of about 26 degrees expected. Combined with gusty northern winds, expect wind chills to knock a few more degrees off that.
Enjoy the warmer temps today and Tuesday, but be prepared for the cold to come. Have a great Monday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.