Paris police said they arrested Samuel Taylor on Thursday for possession of suspected synthetic marijuana and rolling papers.
Officers said they responded to a narcotics violation call in the 600 block of East Price Street and found Taylor there. He was arrested, but was too intoxicated to be photographed at this time, police said.
Taylor was arrested and will be transported to jail, police said.
Officers respond to assault call, arrest suspect
On Thursday, Paris police said, officers arrested a man after a complainant named him as her assailant.
Officers said they spoke to the complainant at Paris Regional Medical Center, who said she had been assaulted by Johnathan McCann. Officers located McCann at an apartment in the 3100 block of Clarksville Street. They said McCann attempted to flee out of the rear window of the apartment, but officers caught him. He resisted arrest by struggling with the officers, who found suspected methamphetamine and syringes in McCann’s possession.
McCann was arrested and will be transported to jail, police said.
Police: Woman resists arrest while intoxicated
Police arrested Brittany Lowrance on Thursday after responding to reports of an intoxicated person parked in a handicap parking space in the 800 block of Deshong Drive.
Officers said they talked with Lowrance, who gave a false name and resisted arrest after the officers found her allegedly intoxicated.
Lowrance was arrested and will be transported to jail, police said.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 117 calls for service and arrested four people Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.