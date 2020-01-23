JAN. 22 to JAN. 23
Lamar County
Sheriff’s Office
Tyler Gage Watson, 18: Attempt to commit burglary of a building, criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500.
Aaron Bradley Little, 19: Criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500, attempt to commit burglary of a building.
Kimberly Elrod, 27: Theft, less than $100.
Teresa Ann Cox, 38: Motion to adjudicate guilt/assault on EMS personnel providing service.
Paris Police Department
Austin Douglas Whitworth, 20: Bond surrender/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, burglary of a habitation, motion to revoke/robbery.
