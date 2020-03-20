The distribution of food Saturday at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 3300 Clarksville St., has been canceled due to health care concerns over the coronavirus, according to Glee Emmite, pantry director.
Those who visit the pantry are encouraged to follow on Facebook for any announcements regarding the next scheduled pantry for April 18, Emmitte said. The Facebook page is St Vincent de Paul Society Paris, Tx.
