A cold front will move into North Texas late Thursday night, bringing with it a chance of strong or severe thunderstorms to northwestern portions of the region during the late afternoon and evening hours. Additional thunderstorms will accompany the front as it moves through North Texas Thursday night into Friday morning.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley! 

It's a mixed bag of a forecast today — we'll start off mostly sunny as the high gets to 78 degrees, and then we could see some potentially strong thunderstorms after midnight tonight. Expect winds to pick up today as they shift to come from the south southeast 15 to 20 mph. Tonight, as a dryline tracks along the Red River from the west, showers and thunderstorms are likely — a 90% chance. The main threats will be hail and strong winds. The low will get to around 61 degrees. 

South winds will increase to 20-30 mph today, steadily returning Gulf moisture to the region. The continuing warming trend will push afternoon temperatures into the 80s across nearly all of North and Central Texas.

Some showers and thunderstorms could linger into Friday morning as there's a 20% chance for rain before 1 p.m. Afterwards, the day will become mostly sunny as the high gets only to about 69 degrees thanks to that cooler air behind the dryline. It'll be gusty again with a north wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

Friday night will be almost chilly, down to 46 degrees under partly cloudy skies. That will set us up for a sunny Saturday with a high of 67. 

Enjoy your Thursday!

Following Friday's strong cold front, the weekend will be rain-free and pleasant. High temperatures will mainly be in the 70s with mostly clear skies.

