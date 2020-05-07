Good morning, Red River Valley!
It's a mixed bag of a forecast today — we'll start off mostly sunny as the high gets to 78 degrees, and then we could see some potentially strong thunderstorms after midnight tonight. Expect winds to pick up today as they shift to come from the south southeast 15 to 20 mph. Tonight, as a dryline tracks along the Red River from the west, showers and thunderstorms are likely — a 90% chance. The main threats will be hail and strong winds. The low will get to around 61 degrees.
Some showers and thunderstorms could linger into Friday morning as there's a 20% chance for rain before 1 p.m. Afterwards, the day will become mostly sunny as the high gets only to about 69 degrees thanks to that cooler air behind the dryline. It'll be gusty again with a north wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts to 25 mph.
Friday night will be almost chilly, down to 46 degrees under partly cloudy skies. That will set us up for a sunny Saturday with a high of 67.
Enjoy your Thursday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.