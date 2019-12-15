The Paris driver’s license center may see an increase in business as a result of a new Texas Department of Public of Public Safety appointment system expected to be implemented next year.
The system is expected to reduce long wait times, which politicians and residents have denounced for years. The Paris center, however, is known for its short wait times and has been heralded in the past as one of the fastest in the state.
With the new system, customers will be able to book appointments up to six months in advance at any driver license center, according to email correspondence with officials at the Texas Department of Public Safety. That means customers in busier offices, such as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, could choose to book an appointment in Paris in order to get into an office sooner.
“It will help our customers make an appointment based on availability,” the media and communication office email stated in reply to a Paris News request. “We are hopeful that this will help reduce the number of people who spend hours waiting in line at DL offices, as it will give them the option to make their appointment online and come in to the DL office on a specific day at a specific time.
“Customers who do not have an appointment in advance will be able to wait for an opening day as a ‘standby,’ or the team at the DL office they visit will help schedule an appointment for a future day for another office at their convenience,” the email continued.
The department plans to pilot the appointment system in early 2020, with a launch across the state in late spring or early summer.
Currently, certain offices, including the one in Paris, have a queuing system that allows customers to go online to determine if an office has availability in the queue. If there is availability, a customer is given a window in which they can report to the office that same day.
The queue closes each day when an office reaches capacity; however, customers can still come to an office to wait for a potential spot to become available.
To take advantage of the queue, go to dps.texas.gov/administration/
driver_licensing_control/rolodex/getinlineonline.html.
