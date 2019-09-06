Good morning, Red River Valley!
The pattern of above-normal temperatures and dryness continues as a high pressure system continues to build. Today will be very similar to yesterday, with a forecast high of about 98. Thanks to low humidity, the heat index values will be pretty close to the actual temp, at about 99 degrees.
Clear skies are forecast through the weekend, which will feature the hottest days of the current weather pattern. Expect weekend temperatures to be near or break the century mark.
Overnight lows will range from a high tonight of 75 to around 73 each night of the weekend.
Oh, and in case you need one more shot of good news: It's Friday. Have the best one yet!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.