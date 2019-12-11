Good morning, Red River Valley!
Did you know that it snowed Tuesday? Early morning radar showed bands of snow in the northwestern part of Lamar County and across Fannin County. It's just highly unlikely we saw it on the ground. Meteorologists said it appeared the wintry mix was happening in the upper atmosphere, and any snowflakes melted as they came in contact with the warmer lower atmosphere and turned to rain.
Now, if that rain had stuck around until this morning, there would definitely be snow. We are waking up to 27 degrees across most of the Red River Valley as bitterly cold, dry air rushed in with the front.
A surface high will make its way across the region today, and that will help to keep our skies clear and sunny. The high is expected to reach 51 as winds calm and shift to come from the south.
Mostly clear skies will lead to another cold night, although not as cold as what we're waking up to. The forecast calls for an overnight low of 33 with a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Mostly sunny skies will prevail through the end of the week, even as an upper low heads this way Thursday. Although that would usually kick off a storm or two, ample dry air will keep the area rain free, the National Weather Service predicts.
Make today the best Wednesday you've had!
