The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site in Bonham will celebrate Presidents Day with a Presidents Day event, “The Speaker and the Presidents,” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Our staff will provide free event themed tours of the Rayburn family’s Bonham home at the following times: 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:15 p.m. and 2 p.m.,” said Kathy Lathan, an educator/interpreter at the Sam Rayburn House. “Our tours will include moments in history from presidents Roosevelt, Truman, Eisenhower and Kennedy at the time Speaker Rayburn presided over the United States House of Representatives.
“For visitors, we will offer a challenging trivia game and a fun make-n-take craft. In our Visitor Center, we will have refreshments beginning at 10:30 a.m. until the conclusion of the event or until supplies are depleted.”
The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site tells the real story of Sam Rayburn, one of the most powerful and influential politicians of the 20th century, in his authentic 1916 home. Preserved as a period time capsule, the two-story home contains all original Rayburn furnishings and housewares. The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site is one of 31 historic attractions operated by the Texas Historical Commission.
For information, visit visitsamrayburnhouse.com.
