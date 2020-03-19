I want to address some of the concerns of the citizens of Fannin County, on behalf of my office and the County Commissioners.
First, I want to assure all citizens that I, as the county judge, am continuing to monitor this situation very closely and I, along with other local leaders, will take appropriate action as necessary to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Fannin County. That is our priority. We are in constant contact with other local officials, state officials, including the governor’s office, and federal officials. We are gathering information and we are carefully processing that information, so we can make the best decisions possible. We are acting at the direction of state authorities, while also considering the recommendations of health care professionals, to create local solutions for what has become a global pandemic.
On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, I took steps to address the severity and potential impact of these circumstances. In an official proclamation, I certified that COVID-19 posed an imminent threat of disaster to Fannin County. I did so hoping all Fannin County citizens would unite together to face this challenge. That same day, the County Commissioners and myself worked together to create the COVID-19 Response and Continuity of Operations Plan. We wanted a clear idea of how we would move forward as a county, and that started with providing the necessary instruction and information. I would direct all county employees and citizens to that document located on the county’s homepage, as your source of information and direction in this difficult time. It will be updated accordingly.
We are aware of rising tensions, rising emotions, and we are sensitive to the frustrations of the people. I share some of those same frustrations. However, I believe, as county judge, one of the worst things government officials can do is provide inaccurate, false or biased information. Because, you, as citizens, deserve accurate information, we must verify the information we provide you. I do not want to speculate or rely on information based on rumor or gossip. Nor do I want to provide information that will unnecessarily increase the hardships we are all facing. I also do not want to make decisions that affect us all, without carefully considering the impact such decisions will have on the lives of Fannin County citizens.
Regarding the confirmed COVID-19 case in Fannin County, it has been strongly suggested that we provide specific information regarding individuals involved. As county judge, it is not my place to do so. I would refer all citizens to the COVID-19 and HIPPA bulletin released by the Department of Health and Human Services, directed to health care providers. Health care providers may not report to the media and general public specific information about “identifiable patients” and “specific information about treatment” including “tests, test results or details of a patient’s illness … without the patient’s written authorization.” This is to ensure a patient’s right to privacy, and also to ensure a patient does not become a victim of threats or retaliation. No citizen of Fannin County, even at a time such as this, should be subjected to threats or retaliation.
The rule against disclosing patient information does have exceptions. The HIPPA Bulletin does allow for health care providers to give out specific information of patients, when doing so would “lessen a serious and imminent threat to health and safety.” The “professional judgment of health professionals” will be what determines the nature and severity of a threat to the health and safety of the people.
We are all being asked to place an enormous amount of trust on our health care professionals. I will continue to work closely with the health care professionals here in Fannin County. They need our support now more than ever.
There will be a COVID-19 emergency meeting of the Commissioners Court at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020. This will be a teleconference meeting. The dial-in information will be uploaded to the County website and sent to the local papers before 9 a.m..
For updated COVID-19 information, call: 877-570-9779
Best Regards,
Randy Moore
Fannin County Judge
