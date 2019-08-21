From Aug. 9 through Thursday, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office handled 52 calls for service, 359 telephone calls, and 59 911 calls.
Deputies made six arrests and filed three incident reports; DPS made one arrest.
Arrests
Driving while intoxicated: 2.
Failure to identify/giving false or fictitious info: 1.
Larceny of automobile/out-of-county warrant: 1.
Mfg./del. CS PG 1 >4G <200G; Possession of marijuana; possession of dangerous drug: 1.
Mfg./del. CS PG 1 >4G <200G; Possession of marijuana; possession of dangerous drug; failure to identify: 1.
Violation of Parole – Mfg./del. CS: 1.
Incident Reports
Driving while intoxicated: 1.
Mfg./del. CS PG 1 >4G <200G; Possession of marijuana; possession of dangerous drug: 1.
Mfg./del. CS PG 1 >4G <200G; Possession of marijuana; possession of dangerous drug; failure to identify: 1.
Citations
Expired registration: 1.
Failure to provide financial responsibility: 2.
No driver’s license: 7.
Speeding: 15.
Speeding/school zone: 2.
Inmate Work Crew
Precinct No. 1 – Cutting & picking up limbs from county roads; shop & window cleaning.
