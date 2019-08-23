Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, 3535 Lamar Ave., culminates its 150th anniversary celebration, “‘Roots & Wings” on the weekend of Sept. 7 and 8, and members and friends of the church are urged to submit reservations by Monday for a free catered luncheon set for after services and Sunday school.
The congregation began the celebration in April with an evening service in the Biardstown community at the site of the old Antioch Church of Christ, the location of the first Church of Christ in Lamar County and one of the oldest churches in the early days of Texas statehood.
James M. Biard was the first minister for the Paris congregation known as Lamar Avenue Church of Christ. The purpose of going back to Antioch in Biardstown is to remember this first congregation in Lamar County and contributions it made and the influence it has had in Paris, Northeast Texas and beyond.
Dr. Randy Johns, preaching minister at Lamar Avenue, will bring the morning’s message during worship service Sept. 8, “You Will Be My Witness” (Acts 1:1-11). Johns served Lamar Avenue from 1985-92 as the church’s youth minister and returned to Paris in 2018.
“We certainly welcome our community to join in this milestone of this great historical church,” said Dr. Kyle Jones, church elder. The day of celebration is open to the community.
Jones noted the Sunday school and worship service time have “flip-flopped” effective Sept. 8 with worship assembly beginning at 9 a.m. and Sunday school to follow.
“Few churches can boast this lengthy service in one community and we are grateful for the ministers, leaders, and church members who have stood firm for the cause of Christ,” he said.
Those scheduled to teach Sunday school classes include Dr. Jeff Christian, who served 1999-2002 and is now the preaching minister at Bearing Drive Church of Christ, Houston; Keith Kilmer, whose late father, Dean Kilmer, served Lamar Avenue from 1988-98. Keith is the pulpit minister at the Robinson Avenue Church of Christ, Springdale, Arkansas. The father and son team of Dr. John Cannon (1977-1988) now retired and living in Paris, and his son, Patrick Cannon (2003-17), now the preaching minister at Walnut Church of Christ in Texarkana, will team-teach a class providing three options.
