A Paris man suspected of stabbing two family members at their home Saturday remained in the Lamar County Jail this morning on bonds totaling $153,000, according to online records.
Police said they were called to the 3400 block of West Campbell Street on Saturday for a reported stabbing. While enroute, an officer found Jessie Sessums, who matched the description of the suspect. Sessums was walking south on NW Loop 286 at the time, police said.
The officer made contact with Sessums, who refused to cooperate and who began threatening the officer, police said. In response, the officer deployed his Taser and subdued Sessums, police said.
Sessums is charged with three counts of aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon anda count of resisting arrest. The wounded were taken to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment, police said. There was no word on their condition.
Police: Warrant arrest leads to drug charge
Paris police were investigating a home burglary when officers made contact with Miriah Jones in the 300 block of Washington Street. Jones was found to have outstanding warrants for her arrest, and she was taken into custody.
Officers believe Jones was in possession of prescription pills without a prescription. Jones was taken to jail. Information on her detention and bond was not available this morning.
Paris man charged with synthetic drug possession
Paris police encountered Bobby Gene King in the 200 block of West Kaufman Street, and found him in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana. King was placed under arrest and taken to jail, where online records show he remained this morning with bond set at $2,000.
Police charge man with meth possession
Paris police have charged Delbert Seelye of Paris with possession of methamphetamine after encountering him in the 800 block of 19th Street SW. Police said Seelye also had a glass pipe. He was placed under arrest and taken to jail. No bond information was available online this morning.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 428 calls for service and arrested 16 people during the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.