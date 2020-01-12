First and foremost, a thumbs up to Mother Nature for providing a limiter to Friday’s storms. All the right ingredients were in place for a dangerous series of storms capable of producing long-lasting and violent tornadoes, but warm air in the upper atmosphere kept surface air from rising. As a result, Friday was a cloudy, warm day with bursts of heavy rain after sunset and some gusty winds.
People sometimes scoff at meteorologists when they warn of dangerous storm systems and all hell doesn’t break loose. We must remember that forecasters call the most likely scenario depicted by multiple weather modeling systems. They’re not prognosticators; they don’t predict the future. Their goal is simple: Prepare as many people as possible in order to save the most amount of lives. Whether Mother Nature pulls the trigger is beyond their control.
Thumbs up as well this week to self-proclaimed animal rights activist Todd Smith for his efforts to coordinate the rescue of more than 20 hungry dogs in Delta County. The sheriff’s office is now investigating the alleged animal cruelty case as Smith worked furiously to get the dogs out of the property near Cooper before the storms rolled in. Smith said he had talked with the dogs’ owner, who said he was no longer financially able to feed them. Smith’s efforts were supported by funds raised through PayPal, and dogs that couldn’t be placed with local fosters were taken to rescues in other states where space was available, Smith reported on Facebook.
Thumbs down to the federal government’s mismanagement of the IRS. Years of budget cuts amid workload increases have the IRS struggling to send out legitimate refunds or to even return more than 29% of the 100 million phone calls it got last year. Worse, the agency failed to collect billions in unpaid taxes. While taxpayers welcome the relief of knowing the agency probably doesn’t have the manpower to audit their tax forms, it’s also an opportunity for ne’er-do-wells to cheat the government of the money it needs to operate.
Taxpayers who usually expect a refund should review their withholding and get it as close to their tax responsibility as possible. Doing so will increase take home pay. Otherwise, it’s like giving the government an interest-free loan, tax experts say.
