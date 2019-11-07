Within the Lone Star State’s version of the city of love, sits a 65 feet tall replica of the Eiffel Tower. Built in 1994, the tower was donated by local welders and pipefitters who pieced the model together meticulously for their town.
Although it is nearly 1,000 feet smaller than the Eiffel Tower in France, it is the only version that can boast of a cowboy hat on top. Tune in this weekend as host, Shane McAuliffe, takes a trip to Paris to see the town’s towering monument.
On American soil, the Paris, Texas, tower is the second largest replica of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, with Las Vegas taking the top spot and Paris, Tennessee taking third. When the Tennessee tower was first built, it surpassed Texas’ tower, pushing it to third place. Texas was determined to settle this height battle, so a cowboy hat was added to the top of the tower, giving it added Texas flare and the extra few feet needed to be taller than the tower in Tennessee.
The Paris Tower is featured alongside two other stops — The Boiling Pot in Rockport and La La Land Kind Café in Dallas.
Follow this link to find a station: https://thetexasbucketlist.com/where-to-watch
The Texas Bucket List, telling the tales of the Lone Star State one Texan's story at a time. The award-winning TV series shares the joy, wonder, beauty and excitement of Texas. Each week, host McAuliffe sets out to add more people, places, food and music to a list that every Texan should experience.
