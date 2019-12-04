Emma Lloyd Thielman, of Richardson, Texas, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, while surrounded by her loving children.
She was born on Oct. 7, 1937, in Paris, Texas, to Lloyd and Bonnie Thompson Herron.
Emma was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Paris. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Emma leaves her three children, Kristie and John McCormack, of Nolensville, Tennessee, Joe David and Karon, of Sachse, Texas, and Johanna and Carlton Moore, of Mesquite, Texas; her grandchildren, Brittany and Anderson Ellis, Brent and Kelly McCormack, Emily and Jordan Hail, Ethan and Ashley McCormack, Blake McCormack, Alex Moore, Ashley Moore and Mark David Thielman; great-grandchildren, Ella Grace Hail, twins, Vivi and Harper Hail, Nora Ellis, Andie Kate McCormack and Brooklyn Kate McCormack; sisters, Wanda Lou Barnett, of Lubbock, Texas, and Betty Jo Jackson, of Paris, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin Thielman; son, Rusty Thielman; and a sister, Paula Howard.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in the Gene Roden Memorial Chapel, at Roden Pryor Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
An on-line guest registry is available at Rodenpryor.com.
