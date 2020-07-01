*Bond information has been updated from the original story.
A Paris man now faces two felony charges after police say he held a teen at gunpoint on North Main Street on June 27.
Robert Jameson of Paris is charged with unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released from the Lamar County Jail today on bonds totaling $20,000, according to online records.
According to the Paris Police Department, Jameson was the bystander who drove into the Blankinship Oil parking lot at the end of a physical altercation between the Black teen and an adult Anglo man, and he pulled his handgun when he saw the teen had a pocket knife.
“Mr. Jameson then returned and ordered the Black male to drop the knife and ordered the juvenile and another Black male onto the ground at gunpoint. Mr. Jameson then got into his vehicle and left the scene prior to police arriving,” stated a news release from Interim Police Chief Randy Tuttle.
The altercation between the teen, who identified himself during an interview with The Paris News as 16-year-old Devin Gill, and the adult, who the police have not publicly identified, sparked Sunday’s protest that shut down North Main Street. Protestors sought the arrest of the man who punched Gill before Gill knocked him out and the arrest of the man who held Gill and his 17-year-old brother, Za’ddarius Baldwin, at gunpoint.
Good. Now about Beshirs. Y'know, the full-grown adult who chose to pick a fight with a teenager? The adult who took his shirt off before choosing to fight a kid?
