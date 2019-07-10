Thursday
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 11:45 Food and Fellowship; 1 p.m., Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Red, White and And Blue Party: 1 p.m., Paris Event Center.
Take off Pounds Sensibly: Noon, Eastside, use middle glass door., call 903-739-8179, Calvary United Methodist Church, 3105 Lamar Ave.
Red River Valley Old Fashioned Hymn Singers: 9:30 a.m., Springlake Baptist Church for rehearsal, then sing at Brentwood and Stillhouse Assisted Living homes.
Warren Teague Post 199 American Legion: 7 p.m. general meeting at the Post in Deport. Executive Committee meeting is canceled.
Kiwanis Club of Paris: 6 p.m. meeting at Denny’s, 3040 NE Loop 286 in Paris.
Send listings for Bulletin Board to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax to 903-785-1263.
