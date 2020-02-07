Mary Helen Sickles Boyd was born on Jan. 16, 1923, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, and died on Feb. 2, 2020, in Dallas, Texas.
She was the daughter of William S. and Hattie E. Sickles. She grew up on her parents’ farm in Old Tarrant, near Sulphur Springs and graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1939. She married Clyde T. Boyd on Aug. 3, 1939, and they were blessed with two sons, Jerry Don and William Stephen.
She was a devout Christian her entire life and was a great influence on her husband’s commitment to the ministry. Together they served Baptist churches in Marietta, Oklahoma, Melissa, Paris and Irving, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother R. H. Sickles; her husband; and several half brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry (Betty) and Steve (Renita); six grandchildren, Kim, Pam, Donnie, Becky, Amy, Bill; 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a nephew; and three nieces, Taft, Barbara, Rosemary, Liz.
A graveside ceremony celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery.
The Family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church, of Irving, Texas or the charity of choice.
