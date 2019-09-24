North Lamar ISD will celebrate Aaron Parker Elementary with an “80 Years in the Making” reception Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Powderly “rock school” has housed many students and faculty members since its completion in 1939 when only 12 classrooms, a main office, hallway and library made up the campus.
Aaron Parker will display memorabilia that has been collected or donated for all to enjoy. The fourth- and fifth-grade music classes, under the direction of music teacher Courtney Malone, will perform songs through the decades from 2:30 to 3 p.m. in the gym. Light refreshments will be served.
The old “rock school” once heated classrooms and offices with wood-burning potbelly stoves. The chimneys are still visible on the front of the building.
Electricity arrived in 1942 and nine years later bathrooms replaced outhouses.
“We’ve come a long way since then,” Aaron Parker principal Kristin Hughes said.
North Lamar invites alumni, community members, students and families to celebrate 80 years at Aaron Parker as staff and students bring Parker’s history to present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.