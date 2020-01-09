TYLER — Take a kid fishing and help them bag colorful rainbow trout for free during the 14th annual “Trails to Trout” fishing days held in January at The Tyler Nature Center. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is stocking thousands of rainbow trout at the pond for adult and child team fishing from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 11.
There is no registration required and no need to purchase a fishing license – all anglers need to bring is fishing equipment and bait. TPWD will have staff on-hand to assist beginner anglers and provide limited fishing equipment to those who need it on a first-come, first-served basis.
Anglers can keep up to their daily bag limit of five rainbow trout and one channel catfish per day.
After a day of fishing at the pond, families are encouraged to explore the nearby outdoor hiking trails to complete the great outdoors experience.
Recommended Equipment: If bringing their own equipment, each child should have a light-action rod and reel combination with small fishing hooks, light line 12-pound test or less, small bobbers (optional), and small split shot. For bait, bring salmon eggs, whole kernel corn, marshmallows, small worms or prepared trout bait, like Berkley PowerBait Hatchery Formula Chews or similar. Small rooster-tail spinners work well. If you intend to keep trout, make sure to pack a stringer or small cooler.
How to Get Here: From ESE Loop 323 in Tyler, go southeast on University Blvd. (Spur 248).
Take a right turn on F.M. 848 (Bascom Road). Go 0.2 miles and turn right at The Nature Center gate. Please park in designated areas in the main parking area and walk to the pond using the concrete trail near the kiosk.
