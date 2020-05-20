Paris police stopped a vehicle in the first block of East Booth Street at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday for a vehicle registration violation. An officer saw the passenger attempting to hide something under the seat, and the officer smelled what was believed to be the odor of marijuana.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found a small baggie of suspected marijuana in the passenger’s purse and two pistols in the vehicle. The passenger, 27-year-old Zaquaria Shanae Thompson, of Hugo, Oklahoma, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Thompson had her 4-year-old son in the vehicle with her at the time.
She was additionally charged with unlawful carrying a weapon and endangering a child by criminal negligence. She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Police charge 2 after finding suspected meth
At 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, officers found a vehicle in the 3700 block of NE Loop 286 that had been reported stolen out of Oklahoma. Officers were told that the people that arrived at that location in that vehicle were inside a room. Officers found four people and suspected methamphetamine in the room.
Misty Dawn Campbell, 40, of Hugo, Oklahoma, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and Guillermo Santos Rodriguez, 39, of Paris, was arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. Both were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Dawn and Rodriguez remained in the jail without a set bond this morning, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 101 calls for service and arrested five people Tuesday.
