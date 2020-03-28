Good morning, Red River Valley!
Friday evening's chance for rain carries over into today with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms until around 1 p.m. As a Pacific cold front overtakes the low pressure entering the region, we'll see a gradual clearing in the afternoon with a high near 75. Winds will come from the south at about 15 mph, and they could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be a beautiful spring night with a clear sky and a low near 48. That will set us up for a mostly sunny Sunday with a high near 72. The cooler temps will be thanks to colder air from the north northwest, but as winds shift to the east southeast and bring moisture back into the region, we'll see a 30% chance for showers Sunday night.
You might have to wait until this afternoon, but Saturday won't be a total loss. Have a great day - and remember to social distance!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.