Good morning, Red River Valley!
Summer is definitely here, and with high pressure settled squarely over the region, we're going to see days of sun and heat.
Mostly clear, rain-free weather will continue across the region through the week, although moisture and daytime heating will provide a 20% chance for isolated showers later this afternoon and again on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Today and Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 91. There may be a calm breeze from the southeast, so be prepared to cool yourself another way if you're heading outside. Tonight and Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 70.
Wednesday will repeat Tuesday and on Thursday we could see the high get to around 93.
Enjoy the beautiful week!
