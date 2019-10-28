On Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, George Henry Williams, longtime resident of Paris, Texas, devoted husband of Virginia, father of Don, Janett, Susan and Paul, died at the age of 97, surrounded by loved ones, at Paris Regional Medical Center; Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Linda Jane LaForge, 69, of Paris, died on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019; Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
William Watson, age 97, of Quitman, died on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019; Clarksville Funeral Home.
Donald Ray Benton, age 88, died on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite, Texas; Clarksville Funeral Home.
