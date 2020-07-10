The Paris/Lamar County Health District is reporting 15 additional Covid-19 cases today, bringing the Lamar County total to 392 cases since reporting began in March.
Today's cases include 11 females, ages 8, 18, 22, 24, 80, 31, 44 ,44, 49, 69 and 72; and four males, ages 17, 55, 55 and 61.
Fourteen deaths have been reported and 246 positive cases have recovered and there are 132 active cases, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
A breakdown of today's cases by age and gender follows:
0-9 - 2 male 2 female
10-19 - 7 male 12 female
20-29 - 33 male 53 females
30-39 - 29 males 41 females
40-49 - 13 male 37 females
50-59 - 33 males 35 females
60-69 - 24 males 27 females
70-79 - 10 males 21 females
80+ - 7 males 7 females
