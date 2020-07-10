Heath Department Photos-2.jpg
The Paris-Lamar County Health District, 400 W. Sherman St., offers a wide variety of public health services to the people of Lamar County

The Paris/Lamar County Health District is reporting 15 additional Covid-19 cases today, bringing the Lamar County total to 392 cases since reporting began in March.

Today's cases include 11 females, ages 8, 18, 22, 24, 80, 31, 44 ,44, 49, 69 and 72; and four males, ages 17, 55, 55 and 61.

Fourteen deaths have been reported and 246 positive cases have recovered and there are 132 active cases, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.

A breakdown of today's cases by age and gender follows:

0-9 - 2 male 2 female

10-19 - 7 male 12 female

20-29 - 33 male 53 females

30-39 - 29 males 41 females

40-49 - 13 male 37 females

50-59 - 33 males 35 females

60-69 - 24 males 27 females

70-79 - 10 males 21 females

80+ - 7 males 7 females

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

