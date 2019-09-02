Beautiful morning, Red River Valley!
There's a gorgeous Labor Day in the forecast — seasonably hot conditions and mostly clear skies with little to no chance for rain. A high pressure system nudging its way into the Red River Valley is expected to keep a lid on any storms that could develop this afternoon.
What we get instead will be a sunny, 94- to 96-degree holiday with a heat index value around 99. Tonight will be clear with a low around 73. Then it's rinse and repeat for the week.
Have a great Labor Day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.