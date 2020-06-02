At 9:56 p.m. Monday, Paris police responded to a disturbance in the Booker T. Washington Homes. On arrival, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. After a short chase, the vehicle returned to the scene.
The driver, 38-year-old Joshua Lamar Mitchell, of Dangerfield, was arrested. Officers located suspected marijuana and a prescribed medication in the vehicle that officers believe Mitchell did not have a prescription for. He was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle along with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
He was placed in the Lamar County Jail, where online records this morning report he remained without a set bond.
Shots fired call leads to felony arrest
Paris police responding to a shots fired call in the 1600 block of Cedar Street at 11:14 p.m. Monday arrested Andre Eugene Daniels, 33, of Dallas, on an outstanding felony warrant out of Dallas charging him with assault of a family member with a previous conviction and a parole violation warrant.
When officers arrived, the complainant gave a description of a vehicle that was seen leaving the area. Officers stopped the vehicle in the 1900 block of Culbertson Street and identified Daniels. A passenger fled from the vehicle and has not been located at this time.
Daniels was placed in the Lamar County Jail, where online records this morning showed he remained without a set bond.
Paris man arrested on parole violation warrant
Matthew Eugene Smith, 34, of Paris, was arrested in the 2400 block of Lamar Avenue on a parole violation warrant at 5:55 p.m. Monday. Smith was booked and taken to the Lamar County Jail. He remained there this morning without a set bond, online records show.
Aggravated robbery, motor vehicle theft under investigation
Paris police responded to a theft of a motor vehicle at 11:29 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Ridgeview Drive. It was reported that someone had stolen a 2007 Red Kawasaki motorcycle from the back yard of the residence. The investigation continues.
Police also responded to an aggravated robbery in the 2800 block of NE Loop 286 at 10:45 p.m. Monday. It was reported that a man entered the store wearing a mask. The suspect later came behind the counter and brandished a handgun and demanded money. The clerk was able to take the handgun from the suspect and the suspect fled the store, police were told.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 101 calls for service and arrested four people Monday.
