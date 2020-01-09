Chili’s Paris will partner with Dylan’s Drivers on Wednesday to stage Good Eats for a Good Cause, a fundraiser for the local organization.
Dylan’s Drivers is an all-volunteer nonprofit group that offers safe, free and confidential rides to anyone who feels they cannot safely drive themselves or trust their safety to another driver for any reason.
From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Chili’s, 1105 NE Loop 286, will donate 15% of a customer’s ticket to Dylan’s Drivers when presented with the event flyer at the time of ordering.
“If you are going to eat out on Jan. 15th, please go eat at Chili’s and take the attached flyer,” said Relan Walker, publisher of The Paris News and a member of the Dylan’s Driver board of directors. “Dylan’s Drivers will receive 15% of your ticket amount. We would appreciate your help if possible.”
This program is only valid on the date and at the location listed. The flyer is available on the Dylan’s Drivers Facebook page.
