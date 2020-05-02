In a strong showing for work done in 2019, The Paris News has been named among the best newspapers in Texas.
The newspaper’s editorial staff received 20 honors, including nine first place awards, in the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors Excellence in Journalism contest. The results were announced Wednesday through Friday on the organization’s Facebook page after its annual convention was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The recognitions complement the 16 awards The Paris News received earlier this year from the Texas Press Association and the North and East Texas Press Association, which honored the newspaper’s editorials, advertising, feature writing, photography, page design, special sections and website.
Among the Excellence in Journalism first place awards, The Paris News was named Newsroom of the Year and Online Newspaper of the Year. Newsroom of the Year is a sweepstakes award taking into account all 35 contest categories to reflect a newsroom’s entire body of work. Online Newspaper of the Year is determined by the newspaper’s website’s quality of content, ease of use, design, interactivity and innovation.
The Paris News, which competes in Class 1A with 39 other Texas newspapers, earned second place in the Newspaper of the Year category behind sister newspaper The Baytown Sun. The award recognizes overall excellence in reporting, writing, photography and design.
“This is a solid, solid paper. It’s consistent throughout. Its features and opinion offerings were ahead of the competition. From front to back, readers get good local coverage,” the contest’s judge said.
Individual first place awards were earned by Managing Editor Klark Byrd, Staff Reporter Mary Madewell and Sports Editor Tommy Culkin.
In addition to earning third place in the Star Opinion Writer of the Year category, Byrd’s April 1 report “Chisum High art takes top honors in Tyler Museum of Art’s latest exhibit” was named the Star Online Package of the Year. The story featured video of the awards presentation and winner interviews, as well as photographs of the winning artwork.
Byrd also picked up first place awards for his editorial writing, his review of Carrie Classon’s memoir “Blue Yarn,” and his infographic accompanying Culkin’s March 10 story “Financial Fight: United Way report shows low-income struggle to get by.” That story was part of a package that earned Culkin his first place award in the Specialty Reporting category. The entry also included his Jan. 28, 2019, report “Low-income housing lack doesn’t help homelessness” and his March 18 story “Data: Rents below state average; Charity leaders say wages not keeping pace with housing costs.”
Also in the Specialty Reporting category, former staff reporter Macon Atkinson earned third place for her entry that included her Aug. 29 story “A year after ICE raided Load Trail, company works to settle as families deal with fallout,” her Nov. 12 story “Latino community looks to federal courts to tackle DACA, TPS,” and her Dec. 22 report “Economy, education to take hits if full deportation reached.”
Madewell’s work that ultimately helped a Lamar County family get a water line connection so they could keep their disabled son at home earned the first place Community Service award.
“As I read through the coverage of this family and the community’s efforts to help, I thought more than once: This is what community journalism is all about — changing lives, bringing people together, telling the stories that matter. Well done,” the judge said.
Former staff reporter Erin Jusseaume’s April 5 video “Prairiland High School hosts mock wreck” earned the first place award for Video Longer Than Two Minutes.
The Paris News earned four more second place awards in the Feature Writing, Comment and Criticism, Sports Photography and Designer of the Year categories. Madewell’s March 3 story “Producing the Best: Produce man Jerry Kimble celebrated for working at Kroger since 1980” was the feature writing piece, and longtime film critic Toni Clem’s Nov. 24 article “‘Charlie’s Angels’ brings new dimension to old show” was the comment and criticism piece. Former staff photographer Lora Arnold’s shot of Ashlyn Reavis’s dive to tag a base runner was published May 17, and Byrd’s page design included three front pages and two Living section pages published between March and September.
There were two additional third place awards for The Paris News, including Byrd’s entry for general column writing and local photographer Tony Corso’s photo of Sgt. Chad Brakebill during an active shooter drill that was published Oct. 15.
“Very story-telling image with the juxtaposition of the officer and the children’s toys in the nursery. Great use of less-than-ideal light as well,” the judge said.
And the newspaper picked up two honorable mentions, one for Byrd’s March 8 video of the Lamar County Human Resources Council’s Mardi Gras 2019 gala and one for former sports editor Geoff Heppes in the Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year category. His entry included his July 19 story “Renowned golfer Kathy Whitworth lends local tournament her name”; his Oct. 25 story “Logan Gilbert bounds into first place in international trampoline competition”; his Nov. 12 story “Big changes coming soon for local soccer club”; his Dec. 1 story “Johnson puts it all together in breakout senior season”; and his Dec. 24 story “Paris ISD’s Dixon makes OSU’s Top 15 list.”
