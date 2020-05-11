United Way.png
The United Way of Lamar County has issued an “Impact of Covid-19 Survey” asking respondents eight questions about how the pandemic has affected their life.

Available through a link on the organization’s Facebook page, facebook.com/unitedwaylamarcounty, the survey will help United Way understand the economic, health and social impact of the virus on the local community. Questions are generalized and responses may be made anonymously.

Questions include impacts on wages, employment, family, education, emergency funds and government assistance.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

