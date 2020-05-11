The United Way of Lamar County has issued an “Impact of Covid-19 Survey” asking respondents eight questions about how the pandemic has affected their life.
Available through a link on the organization’s Facebook page, facebook.com/unitedwaylamarcounty, the survey will help United Way understand the economic, health and social impact of the virus on the local community. Questions are generalized and responses may be made anonymously.
Questions include impacts on wages, employment, family, education, emergency funds and government assistance.
