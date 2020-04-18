The Lamar County Livestock Show has been canceled, according to Lamar County Junior Livestock Board secretary Phyllis Brumley.
“This would have been our 52nd year, and it’s been the hardest thing the organization has had to do,” Brumley said. “We have to go by the school calendar, and since schools have been canceled the rest of the year we had to cancel.
On March 30, the board first postponed the show from its original April 16-18 date until May 6-8, but Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday closed schools for the rest of the year.
“We had to follow suit,” Brumley said.
