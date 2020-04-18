Livestock show (copy)
Buy Now

Ethan Adams shows his Grand Champion steer at the sale of market animals in May 2019 for the closing of the Lamar County Junior Livestock Show. The Lamar County Junior Livestock Show, scheduled April 15 through April 18, has been canceled.

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

The Lamar County Livestock Show has been canceled, according to Lamar County Junior Livestock Board secretary Phyllis Brumley.

“This would have been our 52nd year, and it’s been the hardest thing the organization has had to do,” Brumley said. “We have to go by the school calendar, and since schools have been canceled the rest of the year we had to cancel.

On March 30, the board first postponed the show from its original April 16-18 date until May 6-8, but Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday closed schools for the rest of the year.

“We had to follow suit,” Brumley said.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.