Patsy Sue “Pat” Emery, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Seasons Hospice, in Dallas.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Restland Cemetery in Roxton, with the Rev. Michael Stone officiating.
Pat was born on Sept. 23, 1942, a daughter of Matt and Gladys Jeter Donham.
She married Billy Emery on Oct. 7, 1994. He preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ellis, Johnny, Matt Jr., Wayne and James Donham; and sisters, Mary Branum, Bonnie Ortego and Ruby Rich.
She is survived by daughter, Karen Blocker and husband, Paul; grandchildren, Amber and Erik Haslerud; sister-in-law, Teresa Donham; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
