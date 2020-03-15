Mary Ann Williams, of Bogata, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, March 13, 2020.
She was born in Manchester, Texas, the only child, of Barney McCleese and Vada Nina Srygley Alsbrook.
Mary taught school for 31 years, having taught in Tyler and Detroit ISD. She was a loving mother who had a great compassion for people in and around her community. Mary loved to read and be with friends. She was a member of Hagansport Church of Christ.
Left to cherish their mother’s memory are her children, Lesa Clarkson, of Blossom, Texas, Todd and Debbie Williams, of Bogata, Texas and Tracy and Michel Williams, of Manchester, Texas; grandchildren, Jasper and Walseka Clarkson, Nikalus Clarkson and Jazmaine Renteria, Ethan and Brena Williams and Eric Williams; three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Dominic and Julianna Clarkson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, E.L. Williams Jr.; and a son-in-law,
Randy Clarkson.
Funeral services for Mary will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Wood Haggard Funeral Home, in Bogata. Interment will follow at Bogata Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral home.
An on-line guest registry is available at Woodfuneralhomes.com.
