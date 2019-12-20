DEC. 19 to DEC. 20
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
2:31 to 3:01 p.m., 2880 N. Main St.
First Responder-Paris
9:51 to 10:06 a.m., 1:03 to 1:26 p.m., 1025 15th St. SE.
1:44 to 2:04 p.m., 1055 Clarksville St.
1:57 to 2:32 p.m., 3075 Mahaffey Lane.
7:44 to to 8:11 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
8:39 to 9:08 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
9:11 to 9:37 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
10:38 to 11:02 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
10:55 to 11:02 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
12:04 to 12:42 a.m., 305 BrownAve.
Vehicle Crash With Injury
1:14 to 1:41 p.m., 3829 Highway 82. E.
5:49 to 6:26 p.m., 1600 N. Main St.
Public Service
1:49 to 2:18 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
